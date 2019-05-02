Vicky Kaushal to trade secrets on small screen

Mumbai: Actors Vicky Kaushal is excited to be part of a chat show with his friend Taapsee Pannu, and says he is ready to trade some secrets.

He will appear with Taapsee on "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3".

"I`m ready to trade secrets for spices to Neha Dhupia`s fiery questions and who better to be on the show with than Taapsee," Vicky said in a statement.

"While working on `Manmarziyaan`, we really hit it off and have become buddies, having a great time whenever we meet. It is going to be no different, and I`m prepared for the show`s signature and whacky segments," he said.

To this, Taapsee said: "There are a very few people in the industry who I actually can call friends in true meaning of the word and Vicky is one of them.

"We met during `Manmarziyaan` and became really good friends in the course of the movie so much so that we are very much in touch even now and find time to speak to each other every now and then. I hope and pray things don`t change between us with time because it will be sad to lose a good friend like him."