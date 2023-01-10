Vishwa Hindi Diwas: TV actors share most commonly used Hindi words across the globe!

New Delhi: Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages in the World. There are Indians in every corner of the world and Hindi is spoken by Indian, Pakistanis and also a few neighbouring countries. Today, on January 10th we celebrate Vishwa Hindi Diwas to promote the Hindi language across the globe. &TV artists, including Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna, Doosri Maa), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), talk about some the commonly used Hindi words across the globe.

Aayudh Bhanushali, essaying Krishna in &TV’s Doosri Maa, shares, "Hindi is quite versatile and is used in many different parts of the world, not just in India. I realized this when one day, my father’s business friend from the US visited us with his son, who was also my age. And it was a unique experience for me to connect with him, and I had a lot of fun teaching him a few Hindi words."

Also, he was extremely excited to learn Hindi and instantly picked up some popular phrases and words such as Namaste, Dost, Masti, and Vada Pav (laughs). He said that our Indian Vada Pav is quite popular in the US, and he enjoys eating our famous Indian street food. Following that, he began greeting everyone in Hindi with a Firangi accent. "But what makes me glad is his interest and excitement to learn more about our Hindi language."

Himani Shivpuri, essaying Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, "Vishwa Hindi Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamanayein. Every language has a unique quality about them. The Hindi language is very versatile and beautiful. It is undoubtedly one of my favourite languages. My father was a Sanskrit and Hindi teacher, which helped me have a thorough command of the language. Over the years, I have aced speaking the language in different forms, as every region in India has a specific Hindi dialect. Take, for example, Katori Amma’s Kanpuria dialect, which is unique and fun. It has been quite popular with the masses, especially Amma’s catchphrases. And what is more intriguing is that not only fans in India love the language but also people and fans living abroad. One such wonderful fan encounter was in Europe. A foreigner came up to me, and in her unique accent, she tried saying, "Namaste Katori, Amma Ji, Hum aapko TV par dekhte hai". It was very surprising for me but quite impressive too. I was very happy to see how Hindi words are widely accepted and used in common parlance by everyone."

Shubhangi Atre, essaying Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, "Hindi is a multifaceted language, often hailed for its simplicity and spontaneity. Several Hindi words, as well as other Indian words, are now a part Oxford dictionary and used commonly. On a trip to Indonesia, I saw many people aware of the language and its common word usage. Words such as Shukriya, Guru, Namaskar, Pyjama, Shanti, Yoga, Swagat etc., were spoken easily, and I could see how these words are a part of their lingo. It was truly amazing. Also, when I was exploring the street food of Indonesia, I came across the Indonesian term for tea, "chai," and it gave me a very homely feeling. "I am so glad that Hindi has made its way globally, and some Hindi and Sanskrit words have become very common and have increased in popularity."

