Watch multi starrer film 'Zero' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif on &pictures

'Sapne Size Dekh Kar Nahi Aate', this dialogue from the superhit movie – 'Zero', beautifully highlights that one doesn't need to set their dreams basis their background or appearance. Even with perfectly imperfect situations, one can rise above and beyond in terms of achieving their dreams. Similarly, is the case with 38-year-old Bauua Singh who is vertically challenged, but this doesn't stop him from dreaming big.

Carrying his confidence in every centimetre he embarks on a journey of finding fame and love. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead, along with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sheeba Chadha essaying pivotal roles, Zero is all set to take you on a hilarious yet emotional roller coaster ride. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie will premiere on Saturday, 23rd November at 8pm only on &pictures under their property Saturday Premiere Nights.

Katrina Kaif who essays the role of Babita Kumari said, “When I entered the industry, I knew I had to put in a lot of hard-work to get where I am today. Zero, according to me, is a film that encourages people to look beyond what holds them back and live a fulfilling life that they always dreamt of. I consider this film close to me as it talks about the passion that everyone should have in their life.”

Speaking about her character, Anushka Sharma said, “Aafia's character is independent and highly accomplished. She has achieved multiple accolades on the professional front, despite dealing with an ailment which would have been tougher, probably impossible if not for the wheelchair aid. While Bauaa and Aafia's characters have challenges, but they also have their dreams and desires that pushes them to go that extra mile.”

Set against the backdrop of Meerut, the story revolves around Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), a short stature man who never falls short of confidence. His childlike innocence and his best friend Guddu Singh (Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub) come to his rescue every time he gets himself in a difficult situation.

After having difficulty in finding a marriage partner, he comes across Aafia Yusufzai (Anushka Sharma), an accomplished scientist with Cerebral Palsy. To woo her, Bauua uses all the tricks in the book which makes her fall in love with him. However, their love story faces a twist with the entry of superstar Babita (Katrina Kaif) due to which he is put to test with his first relationship. This love triangle takes them to far off cities and thrusts Bauua into an adventure to find what his heart truly desires while he paves his way from Meerut to Mars.