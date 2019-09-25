close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Will Smith

Will Smith joins crime drama 'The Council'

Peter Landesman, who wrote and directed Smith's 2015 sports drama "Concussion", is on board to pen the script.

Will Smith joins crime drama &#039;The Council&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Will Smith will soon be seen essaying the role of crime boss Nicky Barnes in "The Council".

Peter Landesman, who wrote and directed Smith's 2015 sports drama "Concussion", is on board to pen the script.

Smith is also producing the project with James Lassiter for Westbrook Inc.'s Overbrook Entertainment along with Jackson Pictures' Matt Jackson and Jason Essex for Anonymous Nobodies, reports variety.com.

The Netflix thriller revolves around a crime syndicate consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 1980s with the goal of establishing a self-sufficient and self-policing African American city-state, funded by revolutionising the drug game. It explores the relationship between Barnes and a rising protege.

The real-life Barnes partnered with the Italian-American mafia on international drug distribution until his arrest in 1978. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and became a federal informant under the witness protection programme. Barnes died in 2012 but his death did not become known until this year.

He was portrayed by Cuba Gooding Jr. in Ridley Scott's "American Gangster".

 

Tags:
Will SmithThe Councilcrime drama
Next
Story

'Arrow': Female-led spinoff in development

Must Watch

PT28M35S

Watch Debate: Modi's message to Pakistan is loud and clear, says Trump on terrorism