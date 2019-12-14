हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankita Bhargava

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava blessed with a baby girl

TV actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on December 14. 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava blessed with a baby girl

New Delhi: TV actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on December 14. 

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Karan Patel said, "I am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us."

Karan who remained tight-lipped about his wife's pregnancy had told Pinkvilla that he is ready for a new phase. He had said, “It's all going to be so new. I'm waiting for everything to unfold as it has to."

Ankita and Karan had an arranged marriage on May 3, 2015. It is believed that Karan's co-star Aly Goni from Yeh Hai Mohabattein played cupid between him and Ankita.

Karan started his journey in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar and went on to work in shows like Kasam Se and reality show Nach Baliye. He grabbed headlines when he went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and took a dig at contestant Hina Khan. 

Ankita Bhargava, on the other hand, is known for her performances in shows like 'Dekha Ek Khwab' and Reporters. Both her parents are famous actors in the TV industry. Incidentally, Ankita's father Abhay Bhargava played Karan's Father-in-law in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Tags:
Ankita BhargavaKaran PatelYeh Hai MohabbateinAly Goniraman ishita
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13 Day 67 Written Updates: Paras re-enters the house

Must Watch

PT14M5S

Rahul Gandhi address the party workers in rally