Bigg Boss 13

Zareen Khan picks her favourite 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant—Guess who?

Sidharth is a popular contestant and one of the probable contenders to lift the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy this year.

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows, Bigg Boss season 13 is ticking all the right boxes. If previous season disappointed you then this one is making up for all loss. It's not just entertaining but also trending on social media for creating the buzz.

And the Bigg Boss 13 bug has bitten almost everyone. Popular Bollywood actress Zareen Khan recently revealed her favourite contestant during her Instagram QnA session. And no prize for guessing that it is Sidharth Shukla.

Check out the screen grab here:

Sidharth is a popular contestant and one of the probable contenders to lift the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy this year. His popularity has reached new heights ever since he has entered the show as fans are loving his no-nonsense and honest attitude.

His fights with Rashami Desai, Devoleena, Paras and Mahira Sharma have made him the highest buzzmaker of 'BB 13'. And Sid's bond with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali, Arti and Himanshi presents a different side to his personality also which is quite relatable—the reason why viewers find a connect with him more.

Like many others, Zareen too has picked up her favourites on the show.

'Bigg Boss'is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and this season he completes a decade with the reality show.

Keep reading this space for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

 

 

Bigg Boss 13Sidharth ShuklaZareen KhanBigg BossSalman Khan
