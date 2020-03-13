Zee Biskope launched the first-ever Bhojpuri digital mascots & many more category firsts on Holi

Rejoicing the festivity of colours, Zee Biskope, the 24-hr dedicated Bhojpuri movie channel, lived up to its promise of offering a bouquet of category firsts to its viewers on the occasion of Holi. Celebrating the myriad shades of Bhojpuri entertainment, Zee Biskope revealed the first-ever Digital Mascots of a Bhojpuri movie channel – Bhaiyaji & Gamchaji.

The character of Bhaiyaji portrays a cool, carefree and true Bhojiwood buff who engages with the audience showcasing his expertise in Bhojpuri movies. Gamchaji who personifies the symbolic Gamcha of the region is Bhaiyaji's best companion and an equal enthusiast of Bhojpuri films. The duo was revealed on Holi-day on the channel's social pages.

Adding to the exuberance of the festival, Zee Biskope kept its audience enthralled and entertained with the World Television Premiere of the 2019 Pawan Singh blockbuster 'Sher Singh' on Tuesday, 10 March at 6:30 pm in the Jila Top slot. The third offering in the bouquet of category firsts was the launch of Zee Biskope's brand song video across digital & television platforms on the same day.

Just when you think that was all for the festival of colours, Zee Biskope brings out more from its kitty. Right after Holi, the channel will extend its marketing campaign further with digital wall paintings across Bihar, Jharkhand & UP. These would be illustrated visuals featuring the top 3 superstars of Bhojiwood and brand ambassadors of Zee Biskope – Nirahua, Pawan Singh & Khesari Lal Yadav.

The channel will also launch #LahariyaChallenge on-ground through a canter activity across Arrah & Chhapra where participants will be gratified for their entertaining performance on Zee Biskope's brand song.

Zee Biskope aims to be a platform for its viewers to celebrate authentic Bhojpuri entertainment to its unabashed best. Keeping the viewer at the core of what Zee Biskope stands for, the channel offers them a content library of 300+ movies that spans an array of diverse, yet popular, genres that include romance, drama, action and comedy. Watch out this space for more updates on Zee Biskope.