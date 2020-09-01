Zee Magic continues to soar in Africa with new launch in Togo

New Delhi: Zee Africa's ever-popular French dubbed General Entertainment Channel Zee Magic is set to reach another part of Africa with the upcoming launch of the channel in the Republic of Togo also known as Togolese Republic.

Located in the sub-Saharan region of Western Africa, Répubilque Togolaise is known for its valuable phosphate deposits and its export on various agricultural products. Now the Togolese population can enjoy the entertainment import from Zee Africa in their own official language.

Starting September, viewers can tune into Zee Magic on Global broadcast Limited's (GBL) DTH platform and start watching the incredible lineup with series Les Changement Du Destin (Twist of Fate), Les Mensonges du Coeur (lies of the Heart) and La Nouvelle Aurore (Breaking Free).

“This is the 6th platform to carry Zee Magic and it has concreted our resolve in expanding our offerings across the continent with our exceptional programming to push our reach over 10 million viewers. We are delighted to bring this incredible channel to the homes of the Togolese people and will continue the momentum and bring Zee Magic to more untapped markets” says Harish Goyal, CEO of Zee Africa and Asia Pacific.

Zee Magic is also available on CanalPlus ch51, Parabole Maurice ch144, Startimes ch41, Starsat ch618, Orange ch40 and Bleusat ch3

Follow Zee Magic on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube @ZeeMagicAfrica.