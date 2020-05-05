ZEE5 launches most-awaited and largest star-studded line-up for May via video conference

Taking into account the current scenario, ZEE5, the largest OTT player in the country, unveiled their biggest star-studded May content line-up with a unique campaign titled #StayHomeToSuperEntertaintment via a digital press conference. The program was hosted by none other than popular television reporter and critic Griha Atul.

LINK:

The online press conference was helmed by Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India along with a talented ensemble of actors namely Esha Gupta, Goldie Behl (Director & Producer), Shraddha Singh (Producer) and the star kids from 'REJCTX 2' ie Ayush Khurana, Tanvi Shinde, Prabhneet Singh, Pooja Sundar Shetty, Saadhika Syal, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali and Ridhi Khakhar.

Representing the ZEE5 & ALTBalaji romantic web series, 'Baarish 2', there was Sharman Joshi, Asha Negi, Priya Banerjee, and Vikram Singh Chauhan present at the launch. From ZEE5's nail-biting crime thriller 'Kaali 2', there was Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Vidya Malvade, Abhishek Banerjee and Chandan Roy Sanyal who indulged the audience with dialogues from the new season.

This was followed by the ZEE5 Telugu original 'Loser', a sports drama starring Shashank, Priyadarshi, Komalee, Kalpika, Sayaji Shinde and director Abhilash Reddy. Later, Griha was joined by Archana Chandhoke, the host of 'Zee House Party'.

“We're glad and thankful for the media and actors who joined us for the second digital calendar launch of ZEE5. The May calendar lineup has the most awaited shows and films that the audience can expect during the lockdown. We want our viewers to stay home, be safe and meanwhile be entertained with launches not only across languages but also genres. From crime thrillers to romantic dramas to teen thrillers, we have lined up interesting movies, Originals, free content for everyone in the family. Even for the little ones, the lineup of ZEE5 Kids will be entertaining. All of us are hopeful that normalcy will return soon, and as always, the ZEE5 team will continue their effort to bring new content to the viewers” expressed Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India.

Hindi: Baarish 2 (6th May), REJCTX2 (14th May) and Kaali 2 (29th May)

Telugu: Loser (15th May)

Tamil: 7 Naatkal (1st May), Zee House Party (4th May), Chennai Palani Mars (8th May), Kuthoosi (15th May)

Korean: Goodbye to Goodbye and Partner for Justice (29th May)

ZEE5 Kids: Guddu, Chota Bheem and Bandbudh Aur Budbak (29th May)

Together, ZEE5 and the respective artists unveiled a power-packed calendar for May 2020 with brand new launches across genres and languages for subscribers. Griha Atul concluded the launch with Aparna Acharekar and a brief Q&A round with the audience who attended the webinar.

#StayHomeToSuperEntertaintment Download and subscribe to ZEE5 or log on to www.zee5.com