ZEE5 looks at Israel for AI-based solutions, ties up with Applicaster

Tel Aviv: ZEE5, the OTT destination and digital entertainment platform of media and entertainment major ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has announced a strategic partnership with Applicaster, one of the leading global cloud platforms for media app development and management in the media space.

The collaboration inked last week in the presence of Pavan Kapoor, the Indian Ambassador to Israel, will focus on redesigning the entire interface of the ZEE5 app, given the evolving trends and preferences of the new-age OTT viewer.

The collaboration is one among many that ZEE5 is undertaking with the Israeli startup's excelling in bringing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to enhance user experience and allow the streaming service to make its platform interactive.

More that a dozen Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) have already been inked by ZEE5 with thw Israeli company focusing on use of deep technology to gauge user behaviour and generate content best suited to a user's needs.

The partnership between ZEE5 and Applicaster will ensure a high-quality entertainment experience to the former's 61.5 million monthly active user base.

Via the partnership, Applicaster will work with ZEE5 to enhance the latter's user interface and experience, leveraging its state-of-the-art technology and industry knowledge on the evolving trends across the globe.

ZEE5 has been consistently focussed on enriching the platform with multiple tools which can enhance the experience for the viewer. Applicaster will also enhance ZEE5's over functionality offering a seamless content viewing experience to the viewers.

"India is the world's fourth largest app market and one of the most crowded one for OTT players. ZEE5 has been a frontrunner in bringing the best-in-class experience for subscribers seeking entertainment content in multiple Indian languages," Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India, said.

"And today we have become the first to harness the capabilities of Israeli tech startups and their expertise in the mobile entertainment space. With the warming up of relations between the two advanced countries, we are confident of building a winning proposition for all involved.

"Our journey over the past year has given us immense insights in terms of the changing behaviour of OTT viewers. This knowledge complemented by the technological prowess of Applicaster will result in a delightful experience for the ZEE5 viewers the world-over," Katial added.

Applicaster is a world-leading cloud-based platform for app development and management, providing the tools and insights needed to own and engage audiences across mobile and connected TV platforms. It has successfully developed and enhanced applications for some of the finest news and media global brands like DirectTV and Televisa.

ZEE5 is home to 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and more than 80 live TV channels. With over 3,500 films, over 500 TV shows, more than 4,000 music videos, LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 provides one of largest content pool for its viewers in India and abroad.

The platform also offers features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.