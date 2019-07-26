ZEE5 recognized by exchange4media Pitch Top 50 brands for its roaring entry into the industry

The ninth edition of Pitch Top 50 brands, an annual property from the exchange4media group, concluded recently with the best brands being awarded for their marketing initiatives.

Top 5 brands were honoured in 10 categories. The awards were given out to honour and acknowledge impactful, efficient and commendable marketing practices being upheld by brands in various categories. The process is aimed at identifying the best approaches with respect to idea and innovation, consumer connect, communication impact, execution, and results.

The sixth category called Impactful Debuts had ZEE5, Echo, IKEA, Mahindra Marazzo, Tata Harrier who emerged as winners.

(Report by: Anuya Chakravarthi)