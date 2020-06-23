Andy Murray opens door for participation at US Open 2020

London: Former World No.1 Andy Murray said he is ready to participate at this year`s US Open if he is assured by the authorities that it will be safe to travel to New York considering the coronavirus threat.

It was recently announced that the last Grand Slam of the year will be held according to its original schedule from August 31 with the Cincinnati Open being held at the Flushing Meadows before that from August 22.

"I would go and play provided that we are given the assurance that it`ll be safe to go," Murray was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"If there`s an increased risk that we as a sport are going to make things worse then absolutely they shouldn`t have the event."

Murray is participating in the `Battle of Brits` tournament at the Roehampton`s National Tennis Center, where top eight British players will be competing in a bio-secure environment, starting Tuesday.

This will be the first time Murray will be seen on court in seven months as he was out with a hip injury before the pandemic ravaged the entire ATP season.

"I`ve been dealing with all the training and stuff I have done up until now very well. Playing matches is what is important for me," Murray said.

"I`m playing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. The players here are at a good level so that will be a good test for me physically.

"I want to hold up physically this week, and have my hip good at the end of it, having completed three, four or five matches.

"If the hip hasn`t flared up, that would be a hugely positive thing," he added.