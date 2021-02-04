हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Australia Open 2021

Australian Open: All tune-up games suspended after COVID-19 scare in Melbourne

The positive case was a resident support officer at one of the Australian Open quarantine hotels, and reportedly tested negative for the disease after working on January 29, before later developing symptoms. It was not known exactly how the man contracted the infection or whether it was one of the more contagious strains being reported overseas.

Australian Open: All tune-up games suspended after COVID-19 scare in Melbourne
Serena Williams (left) and Naomi Osaka during an exhibition tennis match. (Source: Twitter)

Play has been suspended at two Australian Open lead-up events after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Covid-19, prompting state officials to reintroduce virus restrictions. No matches were played on Thursday in the Melbourne Summer Series and ATP Cup, while up to 600 players and staff were required to isolate until they returned a negative test result, reports Xinhua news agency. 

Several locations across the city of Melbourne were named as potential transmission sites with authorities acting on the assumption that other people had been infected. Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews reintroduced the mandatory use of face masks indoors and reduced the number of visitors allowed in private homes as well as postponing a push to get more workers back into offices. 

The positive case was a resident support officer at one of the Australian Open quarantine hotels, and reportedly tested negative for the disease after working on January 29, before later developing symptoms. It was not known exactly how the man contracted the infection or whether it was one of the more contagious strains being reported overseas, with health officials awaiting genomic sequencing data. 

“There’s a number of, about 500 or 600 people, that are either players and officials and others who are casual contacts. They will be isolating until they get a negative test,” Andrews said. 

Andrews added that the Australian Open, scheduled to begin on Monday, would go ahead as planned and that Victoria`s health experts and officials as well as the public were experienced in containing such outbreaks. 

“We’ve got one case. We’re going to work very hard to keep numbers as low as we possibly can. Decisions have been made, and we’ll proceed as we can,” Andrews said. 

An update on the match schedule for Friday will be announced later on Thursday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australia Open 2021COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Australian Open: Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka advance in tune-up events

  • 1,07,90,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,703Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M42S

ZEE Aadhyatma: Virtual visit to Guru Brihaspati Bhagwan Temple of Varanasi