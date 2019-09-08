Canada's Bianca Andreescu on cloud nine after maiden Grand Slam win at US Open

After lifting her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2019 US Open, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu admitted that she is on cloud nine at the moment and want to keep the momentum going heading into the upcoming tournaments.

Andreescu dashed Williams' hopes of matching Australian great Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles with a nerve-jangling 6-3, 7-5 win in the summit showdown of the women's singles event that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

With the win, Andreescu became the first player from Canada to clinch a Grand Slam singles title.

Following the victory, the Canadian star said that her confidence is sky-rocketing at the moment, but added that she would not take anything for granted.

"I don’t think I’ve lost a match since March, so my confidence is sky-rocketing right now. I just don’t want to take anything for granted because there’s going to be weeks where you’re going to lose. Hopefully, I can keep the momentum going," the Women's Tennis Professionals (WTA) quoted Andreescu as saying.

The 19-year-old tennis star was so new to the Grand Slam stage that a tournament official had to show her which side of the trophy was the front.

Reflecting on the same, Andreescu said that she was absolutely clueless at the stage and was finding it difficult to decide which way was the correct way to hold the trophy.

"I was so clueless.There were two sides: the side with the names, and then the side with something else. I just wanted to make sure so I didn’t look like an idiot," she added.

The win will also see Andreescu break into the top five of the latest WTA rankings.