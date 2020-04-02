Coronavirus crisis: US Open set to go ahead as per schedule, says organisers

The organisers of the US Open are planning to go ahead with the fourth major of the season as per the schedule despite the threat of the novel coronavirus that has spread all over the world and was recently termed 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The announcement came after Wimbledon had announced the cancellation of the championship--which was slated to begin on June 29 this year-- due to coronavirus outbreak. This was the first time that Wimbledon has been cancelled since World War II.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the US Open issued an official statement saying that they continue to hone plans regarding the staging of the Grand Slam.

"We understand the unique circumstances facing the All England Lawn and Tennis Club and the reasoning behind the decision to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon Championships. At this time the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament," the statement said.

The statement further informed that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is constantly monitoring the rapidly-changing environment amid COVID-19 pandemic and is preparing for all contingencies.

"The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly-changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies. We also rely on the USTA's Medical Advisory Group as well as governmental and security officials to ensure that we have the broadest understanding of this fluid situation," the statement said.

"In all instances, all decisions made by the USTA regarding the US Open will be made with the health and well-being of our players, fans, and all others involved in the tournament," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) had once again announced a further suspension of all the professional tennis events until at least July 13.

"In addition to Wimbledon, the suspension covers the entirety of the ATP/WTA European grass court swing, including ATP events in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, London-Queen’s, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne, as well as WTA events in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg," the ATP official website quoted an official statement as saying.

The US Open 2020 is slated to take place from August 24 to September 13, 2020.