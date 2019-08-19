Daniil Medvedev secures maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev on Monday clinched his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title with straight sets win over David Goffin of Belgium in the summit showdown of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday.

Medvedev, who has been in a dominant form in the tournament, continued his momentum to register a 7-6(3), 6-4 win over his Belgian opponent in the final clash of the men's singles event of the Cincinnati Open that lasted one hour and 39 minutes.

After clinching the victory, Medvedev said that he has no words to describe his happiness, adding that his hard work has finally paid off.

"It's hard to find words. It's the hard work I've been putting in. It would not be good to lose three finals in a row, so I'm really happy about this. I started cramping at 5-3, actually. It was the first time I cramped in three weeks. I made four serves he didn't return and it was unbelievable," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted the Russian player as saying to ESPN.

En route to his victory, Medvedev had stunned world number one Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a thrilling semi-final clash of the tournament that lasted one hour and 42 minutes.

It was the Russian tennis star's second ATP Masters 1000 final appearance in as many weeks and third straight tour-level final appearance following the Citi Open and the Rogers Cup.