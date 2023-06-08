French Open 2023: World No.1 Iga Swiatek Books Semifinal Berth With Win Over Coco Gauff

The defending champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek defeated No.6 seed Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 in their quarterfinal clash and returned to the French Open 2023 semifinals.

Swiatek registered a stunning 6-4, 6-2 victory against Gauff in a match that lasted for one hour and 28 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday. In the semifinals, Swiatek lock horns with No.14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who overcame No.7 seed Ons Jabeur earlier on Wednesday.

Gauff, who is yet to win a set against Swiatek, maintained a close relationship with the top seed for most of the opening set, coming back from a breakdown to tie the score at four. But Swiatek turned up the heat at the very end of the first set, breaking Gauff with a rally-winning forehand to win at love.

Swiatek held for 2-1 in the second set after defying three break points and preventing Gauff from grabbing an early lead. When a superb lob provided Swiatek a break for 4-2, the Polish player broke the set open and held on to defeat Gauff once more.

"I'm pretty happy to be in the semifinal again of Roland Garros. It's a great achievement no matter how the tournament is going to finish. ... I'm really happy I can show consistency and just play good here every year," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

"It was more tight in the first set, so I'm pretty happy in those important moments I was the one that was solid and could put a little more pressure on Coco," Swiatek said.

"For sure, [Haddad Maia is a] fighter, and she showed even today that she's fighting until the last ball, it pays off," Swiatek said. "You have to kind of be ready even when you feel like you're leading or whatever. You have to play every point 100 per cent," she added.