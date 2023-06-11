French Open Final 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Streaming Details, Where And Where To Watch Tennis Match On TV And Online In India?

The French Open 2023 will come to an end on Sunday (June 11) with world number 2 tennis player Novak Djokovic taking on Norway's Casper Ruud in the ultimate finale for the title. Djokovic defeated the world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz in his semifinal clash in four sets to book his place in the final. Meanwhile, Ruud got the better of Alexandar Zverev in straight set to clinch the spot in the final.

Checkout the LIVE streaming details of French Open 2023 final below:

When will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match take place?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will take place at 6:30 PM (IST), June 11, Sunday. (Watch: Iga Swiatek's Epic Reaction After She Drops Lid Of French Open Trophy While Celebrating Third Roland-Garros Title)

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match take place?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be taking place on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros.

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Ten Network.

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match be live streamed in India?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be live streamed in India via Sony LIV.