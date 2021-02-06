हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Things got heated after Serbia found themselves trailing as they lost the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-4). The Serbs were up by 0-40 but a string of unforced errors saw Djokovic and his compatriot end up losing the opportunity to take the lead. The current World No.1 was furious and he smashed his racquet violently on the team’s bench. 

Furious Novak Djokovic dismantles his racquet in dramatic ATP Cup loss; watch video
17-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic (Twitter/AustralianOpen)

A furious Novak Djokovic was seen smashing his racquet on the bench during Serbia's ATP Cup clash against Germany. The incident took place when the Serb teamed up with Nikola Cacic against the German pair of Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Things got heated after Serbia found themselves trailing as they lost the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-4). The Serbs were up by 0-40 but a string of unforced errors saw Djokovic and his compatriot end up losing the opportunity to take the lead. The current World No.1 was furious and he smashed his racquet violently on the team’s bench.

After going down in the first set, Serbia bounced back in the contest and won the second set. However, the final set, which went into the super tie-breaker, Djokovic served a double fault and Germany managed to win six consecutive points to win the tie-breaker 10-7.

This also was Djokovic's first defeat in the ATP Cup tournament, after having won 11 straight games. 

This is not the first incident when Djokovic’s anger-management issues have been evident in public. During the 2020 US Open, Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament after he hit a line official with the tennis ball, thus leading to her getting injured. 

