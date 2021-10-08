हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kim Clijsters

Kim Clijsters falters on comeback, loses in three sets in Indian Wells opener

The 38-year-old Kim Clijsters said she knew her return to tennis was never going to be a smooth ride after the Belgian's opening round defeat to Katarina Siniakova.

Kim Clijsters falters on comeback, loses in three sets in Indian Wells opener
Fomer Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters. (Source: Twitter)

Former world number one Kim Clijsters who retired for the second time in 2012 but returned to action in February 2020, went down 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 to the Czech Katarina Siniakova at Indian Wells which dropped her to 0-5 since coming back to the tour. Clijsters fell behind 3-0 in the first set as she struggled to find a rhythm with her serve at the start but turned tables in the second, pounding winners to the delight of the supportive crowd on an overcast day in the Southern California desert.

Clijsters had knee surgery in October 2020 and returned to the court at last week`s Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, where she lost in the first round to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei.

"Last week in Chicago I started well but had a few games where I wasn`t into the match, Here too, looking for my rhythm, my anticipation again, reading my opponents, getting used to playing on a bigger court again. I fought my way into the match well in that second set, and I kind of put her under pressure a little bit better. Overall, there are definitely moments where I`m feeling really good out there, and there are moments where I feel too inconsistent. That`s part of this process in general, it`s not going to be a smooth ride and that`s what I`m going to try to improve every time I`m out there." Clijsters told reporters.

Clijsters missed an open forehand on game point that would have put the players back on serve. From there, Siniakova was able to coast to the finish. Siniakova, a former world number one doubles player who took home gold at the Tokyo Games playing with Barbora Krejcikova, will next face 10th seeded Angelique Kerber.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kim ClijstersIndian Wells TennisKatarina Siniakova
Next
Story

US Open champ Emma Raducanu ready to get back to business after ‘cool’ three weeks

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Hearing on bail plea of ​​all accused today