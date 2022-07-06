NewsTennis
WIMBLEDON 2022

Wimbledon 2022 todays match Live scores and updates: Sania Mirza plays mixed doubles semifinal; Rafael Nadal takes on Taylor Fritz in quarters

Follow live updates of the Wimbledon matches - Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic vs Neal Skupski-Desirae Krawczyk and Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Rachit Kanaujia|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

Wimbledon 2022 todays match Live scores and updates: Sania Mirza plays mixed doubles semifinal; Rafael Nadal takes on Taylor Fritz in quarters

India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian mixed doubles partner Mate Pavic will take on second seeds Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinal clash on Wednesday (July 6). Sania and Pavic beat fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers to seal their place in the mixed doubles semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022.

The duo of Mirza and Pavic made it to the next round with the 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Dabrowski and Peers. This is Mirza’s best-mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015. A Wimbledon title is the only mixed doubles Grand Slam missing from her trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal will take on 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday for a place in the Wimbledon 2022 semifinal. This is the third consecutive time Nadal has secured a last-eight berth at SW19. He has reached the last-eight stage a total of eight times and will look to reach his third semifinal in as many tries when he takes on Fritz.

Nadal is bidding to win all four majors in the same season. By winning the third Wimbledon crown, and a record-extending 23rd major men’s singles title, he will then have to win only the US Open for the elusive calendar slam. He has never before entered Wimbledon with the Australian Open and French Open trophies in tow.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022