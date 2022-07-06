India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian mixed doubles partner Mate Pavic will take on second seeds Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinal clash on Wednesday (July 6). Sania and Pavic beat fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers to seal their place in the mixed doubles semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022.

The duo of Mirza and Pavic made it to the next round with the 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Dabrowski and Peers. This is Mirza’s best-mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015. A Wimbledon title is the only mixed doubles Grand Slam missing from her trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal will take on 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday for a place in the Wimbledon 2022 semifinal. This is the third consecutive time Nadal has secured a last-eight berth at SW19. He has reached the last-eight stage a total of eight times and will look to reach his third semifinal in as many tries when he takes on Fritz.

Nadal is bidding to win all four majors in the same season. By winning the third Wimbledon crown, and a record-extending 23rd major men’s singles title, he will then have to win only the US Open for the elusive calendar slam. He has never before entered Wimbledon with the Australian Open and French Open trophies in tow.