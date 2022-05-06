हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Miami Open 2022

Madrid Open 2022: 'Clay King' Rafael Nadal cruises into quarter-finals after a thrilling contest with David Goffin

It was Nadal's fifth win in seven matches as he is eyes sixth Madrid Open title

Madrid Open 2022: &#039;Clay King&#039; Rafael Nadal cruises into quarter-finals after a thrilling contest with David Goffin
Source: Twitter

World No.3 Rafael Nadal beats David Goffin of Belgium 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11-9) to set up a quarter-final clash with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

Playing his second match after a six-week break due to a rib injury. The five-time champions won the first set comfortably. The 21-time grand slam champion Nadal served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and held a match point before the Belgian clawed his way back to force a decider as he went on to win the second set 7-5.

The third set was a neck-to-neck battle where both the players fought hard to push the set to a tie-breaker. It was Nadal's turn to face match points in the tie-break as he saved four match points of them and prevailed 11-9 to set Carlos Alcaraz clash in the last-8 battle.

This win was Nadal's fifth win in seven matches as he is eyeing his sixth Madrid Open title.

Miami Open 2022Rafael NadalDavid GoffinCarlos AlcarazTennisMMOPEN
