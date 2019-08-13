Naomi Osaka regains numero-uno spot in latest WTA rankings

Japanese star Naomi Osaka, who made a quarter-final finish at the last week's Rogers Cup in Montreal, reclaimed the numero-uno spot in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday.

Osaka slumped to a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of American tennis star and former world number one Serena Williams in the last-eight clash of the Montreal Masters. However, she was benefitted from her victories over Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova in Toronto.

The Japanese star is now maintaining a lead of 161 points over Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who suffered a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 defeat against Sofia Kenin of America in the round-of-32 in Canada to drop to second position.

Williams, on the other hand, climbed up two places to grab eighth spot in the updated women's singles rankings, ATP reported.

Czech star Karolína Pliskova, who made a quarter-final exit in Montreal, is standing at the third place. Romania's Simona Halep and Kiki Bertens of Netherlands occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The current WTA top 10 are as follows:

1. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6,417 points

2. Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 6,256 points

3. Karolína Pliskova (Czech) 6,185 points

4. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,223 points

5. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 5,120 points

6. Petra Kvitova (Czech) 4,780 points

7. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,577 points

8. Serena Williams (USA) 3,995 points

9. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 3,565 points

10. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,189 points