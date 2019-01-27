Novak Djokovic eases past Rafael Nadal to lift record 7th Australian Open title

World number one and Serbian tennis maestro continued his rich vein of form as he brushed aside Spainish star Rafael Nadal in straight sets to lift his record-breaking seventh Australian Open title at the Melbourne Park on Sunday.

The 31-year-old didn't break much sweat as he eased past Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in a one-sided summit showdown of the men's singles event that lasted at the Rod Laver Arena.

Now, the two players have locked horns with each other 53 times, with Djokovic having an upper hand with 28 wins to his name.

While Djokovic had earlier stormed into the finals of the first major of the season with a thumping 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 win over Lucas Pouille of France, Nadal booked his place in the summit showdown with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 triumph over young Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

By winning his seventh title at the Melbourne Park, Djokovic has created a record for highest number of Australian titles clinched by a male tennis player. With 15 titles to his name now, he now only trails Roger Federer (20) and Nadal (17) in the list of all-time Grand Slam singles title.

The Serbian star, who had earlier won the 2018 Wimbledon and US Open titles before making a return to the numero-uno spot in the ATP Rankings, has now become the first tennis player in the history to register three streaks of three or more consecutive major titles.