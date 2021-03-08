Novak Djokovic sets new record for maximum weeks at top, childhood interview goes viral

Novak Djokovic on Monday surpassed Roger Federer to become the player to hold the number one ranking for the longest period. Djokovic, who clinched his 18th Grand Slam title in Melbourne this year, has held the number one ranking for 311 weeks, one week longer than the Swiss tennis star.

Big day today — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 8, 2021

"It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport," Djokovic was quoted as saying by ATP in their report.

"To know that I have earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible," he added.

Meanwhile, a video of Djokovic's interview from his childhood days is also making rounds on social media. The video is a reflection of Djokovic's ambition in tennis, asserting how important the sport has been since his younger days.

Here is the video:

The Serb, who is within tantalising reach of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s all-time men’s title of 20, has asserted that his focus will now be on flexing his calendar and focus on Slams to chase down the joint-record held by two tennis legends.

"Now, after achieving the historic number one for the longest weeks at number one, it`s going to be a relief for me because I`m going to focus all my attention on Slams mostly," the Serb had said after his title triumph at Melbourne Park.