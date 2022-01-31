हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australian Open 2022

Rafael Nadal to retire after winning Australian Open? Here’s what the Spaniard has to say

After six months sidelined, Nadal's astonishment was beyond doubt after springing his greatest Grand Slam final escape against Daniil Medvedev to win his second Australian Open crown.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal (Source: Twitter)

Rafael Nadal has revealed that he has no intentions of retiring from tennis after winning a record 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday. Following the Australian Open victory, Nadal sunk to the ground in celebration and he then told the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena that he now has "plenty of energy" to return to Melbourne next year.

"One month and a half ago I will say there was a chance that is going to be my last Australian Open but now I have plenty of energy to keep going. I really can't explain the feelings I have right now but I'm going to keep trying my best to keep coming next year. Thank you very much and I'll see you soon," Nadal said during the presentation ceremony at the Rod Laver Arena.

Thirteen years since he defeated Roger Federer here, the 35-year-old became just the fourth man in the open era to capture every major twice following a remarkable 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory against Daniil Medvedev. It was his first comeback from two sets down in a major final and first at any stage of a Grand Slam since the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2007.

Following the victory, Nadal was quick to praise Medvedev and insisted the rising star would taste success Down Under in the future.

'I know it's a tough moment, Daniil. You're an amazing champion. I've been in this position a couple of times trying to have the trophy with me. It has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career, and to share the court with you is just an honour," Nadal said.

