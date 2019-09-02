Rohan Bopanna's campaign at US Open comes to an end

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna's campaign at the US Open has come to an end after he lost both of his last-16 clashes in the men's doubles and mixed doubles events of the tournament at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

In the men's doubles event, Bopanna and his 20-year-old Israel partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada slumped to straight sets defeat at the hands of the British duo of Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray to bow out of the tournament.

Bopanna and Shapovalov, who got a walkover into the last-16 after Andreas Seppi and Marco Cecchinato of Italy retired, suffered a 3-6, 4-6 defeat against Skupski and Murray to hand the British pair their eighth win in past ten matches.

Murray and Skupski will now lock horns with either seventh seeds Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan or America's Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow for a place in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Bopanna has also crashed out of the mixed doubles event after he and his American partner Abigail Spears went down fighting 5-7, 6-7 (4-7) against French-American pair of Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo.