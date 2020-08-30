Russia`s Daniil Medvedev has no concerns about US Open coronavirus precautions

Russia`s Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this year`s U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw.

The world number five is the third seed in the men`s draw, behind Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, for the Grand Slam tournament that starts on Monday.

"I don`t think I ever really doubted playing here," the 24-year-old told reporters at Flushing Meadows on Saturday. "I was almost sure I will come here.

"Safety was a priority for everybody (but) as soon as everybody really got the information of how it`s going to be here I think everybody decided to go."

Medvedev added that he felt safe with the bio-security measures put in place by tournament organisers, which includes playing without crowds.

"I think to get infected here is really tough," he said.

"I think it`s a good bubble."

While the men`s draw has lost Nadal, who beat Medvedev in five sets in last year`s final, 20-times grand slam winner Roger Federer and 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, the Russian is not prepared to get too far ahead of himself repeating this year.

"When I come into the slam, my goal is to win seven matches," he said ahead of his first round clash with Argentina`s Federico Delbonis on Tuesday.

"But I take it match by match."

Prior to this week`s Western and Southern Open, which was played in New York, Medvedev had not played since February due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

He made the quarter-finals of the event, which is normally played in Cincinnati, and felt he was as prepared as he could be for the Grand Slam.

"There was a huge layoff," he said.

"The three matches I played, I actually liked my level.

"Hopefully I can just show some great tennis (and) I will have my chances to go deep in the tournament."