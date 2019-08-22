close

Davis Cup

Tennis: International Tennis Federation postpones India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie to November

India`s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad next month has been postponed to November under "exceptional circumstances" after a security review, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.

Representational image

The All India Tennis Association had last week written to the ITF asking them to shift the Sept. 14-15 tie to a neutral venue or postpone it until political tensions simmer down between the bitter neighbours.

"Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie," ITF said in a statement.

"The committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of athletes, officials and spectators.

"The tie has been rescheduled for November, with the exact dates to be confirmed by the Committee no later than Sept. 9."

The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cup Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie."

 

