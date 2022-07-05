NewsTennis
WIMBLEDON 2022

Wimbledon 2022: 'I do what I want,' says Nick Kyrgios after breaking dress code - WATCH

Nick Kyrgios has already been fined a total of $14,000 for two offences -- spitting towards a fan after his first-round win and then for swearing in a fiery third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Even on a day when his on-court behaviour was exemplary, Nick Kyrgios could not resist poking his nose at authority and Wimbledon's all-white clothing rules. The 27-year-old Australian has already picked up two fines so far at the tournament and could face another after walking on court wearing red trainers for his fourth-round match against Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court on Monday.

He played in white shoes but after his five-set win changed back into the red ones and also wore a red cap while doing his on-court interview, having donned a white one during the match. Asked afterwards why he had deliberately broken the rule stating that players must wear all white on court, the Australian offered a curt response.

"Because I do what I want," said Kyrgios, who is into the quart-finals for the first time since his debut in 2014. Asked if he felt above the rules he added: "No, I'm not above the rules. "I just like wearing my Jordans. That's okay. I'll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow."

Notably, Kyrgios has already been fined a total of $14,000 for two offences -- spitting towards a fan after his first-round win and then for swearing in a fiery third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years at Wimbledon, beating American Brandon Nakashima in a thrilling five-setter on Monday.

The unseeded Australian, who needed medical attention on Centre Court for his shoulder, and who dropped the opening set, won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 to advance to a match against Chile's Cristian Garin.

The 27-year-old, who upset World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round, recovered from a slow start and a right shoulder problem to strike his groundstrokes more freely as the match went on. The World No. 40 hammered 78 winners and broke the 20-year-old Nakashima's serve three times to improve to 11-2 on the grass in 2022.

