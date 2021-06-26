Wimbledon: Sania Mirza to team up with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands for women's doubles

Star Indian player Sania Mirza will return to the Grand Slam stage at Wimbledon with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Sania will pair up with American tennis player Bethanie as per the Wimbledon draw announced on Friday.

In the men's singles draw five-time champion Novak Djokovic headlines the top half of the draw and shares a quarter with Russian No.5 seed and recent Halle finalist Andrey Rublev.

The Serbian world No.1 could get a rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final against Kevin Anderson in the second round.

The first seed in his path could be Spanish No.30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who won the junior title in 2017 and is making his senior debut at The Championships.

Djokovic's potential seeded fourth-round opponents are No.13 Gael Monfils or No.17 Cristian Garin.

In the women's singles draw, Serena Williams begins her campaign against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

If that goes well for Williams, she will have to manoeuvre her way past either Bernarda Pera (who took her to three sets last summer in Lexington) or Nao Hibino before facing, in all likelihood, Angelique Kerber, the No.25 seed and 2018 champion.

In a battle between two Grand Slam champions, Petra Kvitova will begin her quest for a third Wimbledon crown against 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens.

Earlier in the day, defending women's singles champion Simona Halep has pulled out of the upcoming Wimbledon 2021 due to a calf injury.

On Thursday, World No. 5 Dominic Thiem announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury he suffered during his match on Tuesday at the Mallorca Championships.