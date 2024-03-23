Holi Long Weekend: Celebrate The Festival of Colours With Your Loved Ones At These Top Tourist Spots

New Delhi: Long weekends are everyone's favorite kind of weekends and this one is one of them. Holi will be celebrated in India on March 25th i.e Monday so the weekend is stretched till Monday and we cannot keep calm. Vacation lovers have already planned their Holi long weekend this year but if you still need clarification on where to go, we have the best locations for you to visit. Celebrate the festival of colours with your friends, family, loved ones or total strangers, but do it in style at these top tourist spots in India.

Jaipur

The festival of colours at Diggi Palace is truly a fascinating experience that one simply cannot miss. Spanning across two joyful days, this celebration is a vibrant tapestry woven with traditional rituals, a kaleidoscope of colours, delectable Rajasthani cuisine, and the melodious beats of music that fill the air with cheer. The ritual of Holika Dahan is performed with lots of love and laughter, adding a sacred and auspicious element to the festivities. This is followed by a day of playing with colours, where the air is filled with laughter and joy as people splash each other with hues of red, green, yellow, and more, creating a mesmerizing spectacle of colours. Organized with utmost care and reverence by the Royal family of Diggi, every aspect of this festival reflects a deep-rooted respect for tradition and culture.

Shillim

Immerse yourself in rejuvenating spa treatments, sunrise yoga, and peaceful meditation sessions set amidst candlelit ambiance this Holi for a vibrant celebration through birdwatching and scenic hikes, while indulging in immersive experiences like cooking and pottery classes at Dharana.

Mumbai

Savour a royal Awadhi feast at Kebab Korner, delight in handcrafted cocktails at Dome's Holi Celebration or relish intimate dinners at L&S Bistro perfect for a post-Holi Celebration with a panoramic view for a relaxing trip at InterContinental Marine Drive.

Coorg

Evolve Back's Kamalapura Palace is a magnificent illustration situated in the historic city of Hampi, with Indo-Islamic architecture adding the blend of colours for the festive season. Evolve Back’s Chikkana Halli Estate is a must-visit place this time of the year.

Goa

The festival of colors is the ideal time to take a trip with your near and dear ones. The Deltin, Goa, is the place for your to indulge in some grandeur this Holi. Dance away in the holi colors on trending dance numbers and treat your taste buds with their holi special Gujiya. You can also spice up your vacation with an authentic Goan adventure at the 20th c. Neemrana's Three Waters, South Goa, an homage to Goa's extraordinary fishing community this long weekend. Whether you're looking for a private pool party with friends, a romantic escape, or an adventure-filled family vacation, Neemrana's Three Waters has something for everyone.