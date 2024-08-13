Unforgettable Moments of the Paris Olympic 2024

Paris, famously known as The City of Love, unequivocally displayed its reputation for love and athleticism through outstanding athletic achievements, romantic gestures and the shattering of speed records by some remarkable athletes. The event was distinguished by remarkable performances, poignant victories, and exemplified sportsmanship, leaving an indelible mark on both the city and the global sports community. Numerous moments from the event captivated audiences across the globe.

The Coolest Olympic Shooter Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec gained viral fame for his casual attitude, wearing regular prescription glasses, with his left hand in his pants pocket the entire time during his match and earning a silver in the 10-metre mixed team event. Yusuf Dikec's pose is now a celebration trend among the champions of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Gravity Defying Image AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet captured the perfect Olympic photo of Brazilian world champion Gabriel Medina surfing into the air at Teahupo’o in Tahiti, appeared to settle on a Pacific cloud, resembling biblical serenity with his surfboard movements. He scored the best score of the Olympics so far, achieving a perfect score of 9.90.

The Medal Bites Zhou Yaqin, an 18-year-old Chinese gymnast who won silver, captured the hearts of viewers worldwide with her innocent and joyous reaction when Italy's Alice D'Amato and Manila Esposito bit the medal and Zhou imitated the same by just placing the medal to her lips. She has won the hearts of a million on social media and has become the cutest moment of the Olympics so far.



Feeling the love of Chinese badminton star Huang Ya Qiong, who won gold gets proposal from his boyfriend right after her victory. Liu Yuchen who won silver in men's doubles in Tokyo, presented an engagement ring to his girlfriend, accompanied by a bouquet and a knee-dancing performance, a sight for many fans.



The Romantic Celebration Swede Duplantis defended his Olympic Gold Medal and broke the World Record by clearing the bar at 6.25 m on his final attempt and as he landed, he immediately rushed to celebrate his victory with his girlfriend, and the spotlight of his celebration went sensational in social media.



Alice Finot’s Proposal French runner Aice Finot broke the European record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase final and unexpectedly proposed to her boyfriend, creating a beautiful moment of Olympic romance.



Night Night Celebration The NBA fans go crazy on social media as Team USA hit the ‘night night’ celebration after Curry scored his third consecutive threes at the end of the fourth quarter against France, securing the gold spot in men's Olympic basketball. The moment has become iconic in the history of basketball.