2019 Lok Sabha election crucial as BJP wants to hoist its flag from Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Amit Shah

DEHRADUN: BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday said that the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is crucial for he saffron party as it aims to win key states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP president made these remarks while addressing a mega rally in Gajarula in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh this afternoon.

''2019 Lok Sabha election is important for the BJP because we have to win West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Till the time we form our government in 2019, BJP will not be able to hoist its flag from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,''the BJP chief said.

He had earlier addressed a massive rally in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun during which he asked the Congress party to clear its stand on the Ram temple issue.

“Clear your stand, Rahul 'baba'. Do you want a mandir (temple) at that spot or not. I can say with conviction that I want Ram Mandir to be built at that spot,” Shah said at a rally in Dehradun on Saturday.

Speaking on BJP's scheme of direct transfer of funds to individual bank accounts, Shah said, “Media discusses Agustawestland and other scams. But they never took note of the Rs 1 lakh crore that was eaten up by the rats in Congress. Rajiv Gandhi had said that he sends Re 1 from Delhi but by the time it reaches grassroot levels, it turned to 15 paise. What happened to all the funds?” asked Amit Shah.

Later, taking a shot at the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party alliance, the BJP chief said, ''There's discussion over alliances in UP. Arch rivals bua (Mayawati)-bhatija (Akhilesh), who'd never look at each other or wish each other, are now standing together on the same stage. That they're now together, says how strong we (BJP) are (gathbandhan ke liye UP ki bhi charcha hoti hai, kabhi ek dusre ka mooh na dekhne wale, namaste na karne wale, bua-bhatija ek manch par aa gaye. Vo ek ho gaye, vo hi batata hai ki hum kitne taakatvar hai,humare kaaran ek hona padha).”

Praising Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's Interim Budget, which was presented on Friday, Shah said the biggest budget till date has been announced for defence.

The BJP chief is slated to address booth-level party workers in Goa on February 9.

Shah will address around 30,000 workers from 1,642 booths near Panaji, Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told reporters.

Apart from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Goa is gearing up for the bypolls to Shiroda and Mandrem Assembly constituencies.

The by-elections were necessitated after the then Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte resigned as MLAs from Shiroda and Mandrem respectively in October last year and joined the ruling BJP.