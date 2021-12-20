हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mathura

After Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura should also have a grand temple: BJP MP Hema Malini

Indore: BJP MP Hema Malini has pitched for a grand temple in her Lok Sabha constituency Mathura after Ayodhya and Kashi. BJP MP, who was addressing media in Indore on Sunday, said, "After the restoration of Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashi, naturally Mathura is also very important. I am invited to Kashi and I am going on Monday."

"Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple. A temple is already there and can be beautified like PM Narendra Modi Ji developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor," she said further.

 

 

She further said that the renovation and redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath was very difficult and for the last few years no one thought about bringing such changes.

"This change was very difficult. This shows his farsightedness. This will also happen in Mathura," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 13 inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. A total of 23 buildings were inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. 

It provides a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

