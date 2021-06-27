Ahead of UP polls, Samajwadi Party leader coins slogan similar to TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’

New Delhi: Ahead of 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party released its election slogan which seems borrowed from Trinamool Congress' ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan but with a Bhojpuri twist.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party is confident that it will be successful in defeating the incumbent BJP in the state polls. The Khela Hobe slogan was heard during the West Bengal elections, the ‘Khela Hoi’ a Bhojpuri version of ‘Khela Hobe’.

According to a report, SP leader and former MLA Abdul Samad Ansari has written this slogan, a report by News 18 stated.

Meanwhile, the SP on Saturday sacked presidents of 11 district units with immediate effect, though no reason was cited for the reports suggest that the party's nominees in many places did not turn up to file their nomination papers for the post of zila panchayat chairman.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 17 seats unopposed in the elections of the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat chairpersons. Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam issued a statement here, saying the presidents of the party's Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mau, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bhadohi, Gonda and Lalitpur district units have been removed on the direction of party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has said he is confident of winning UP. Further, he accused the BJP of using fear and greed and dreaming of grabbing the posts of Zila panchayat chairpersons and kshetra panchayat chairpersons.

The Assembly elections will be held in the state in February 2022.

