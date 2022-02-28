हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party not forming govt in UP: Raja Bhaiyya

Pratapgarh: Independent legislator, Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya has said that Akhilesh Yadav should clear his wrong notions as the Samajwadi Party is neither winning nor forming the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Targeting the SP chief, Raja Bhaiyya said that everyone should contest elections in a democratic way. "Akhilesh is saying that SP will form the government after March 10. He should clear his doubts, neither is he forming a government, nor I will let them form one," he said.

Raja Bhaiyya, who is known as kingmaker in UP politics, was talking to reporters on Monday, a day after he was blamed for an attack on the SP candidate from Kunda, Gulshan Yadav.

"Akhilesh is telling people to put latches (kundi) in the Kunda election. Kunda will always remain Kunda. No one on the earth can put a latch on Kunda," he said.

Tags:
Uttar Pradesh Assembly electionsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyRaja BhaiyyaRaghuraj Pratap SinghUttar Pradesh
