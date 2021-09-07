COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath govt further relaxes night curfew in Uttar Pradesh, check new timings

Lucknow: In view of the improving COVID-19 situation across the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has further relaxed the night curfew in the state by one hour.

The night curfew hours across Uttar Pradesh will now be from 11 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 6 am.

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2021

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, the new night curfew timings will come into immediate effect.

However, the order said, other COVID-19 protocols will continue to be strictly followed - wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing.

The new order came after cinema hall and multiplex owners and those in the hospitality business had sought relaxation in curfew hours since it was adversely affecting their businesses.

The UP government has also made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all teachers and school staff, along with their families, since schools have re-opened in the state.

