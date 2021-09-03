Uttar Pradesh schools to now open for six days in a week for these classes: Report

New Delhi: With the second wave of COVID-19 receding, the Yogi Adtiyanath-led Uttar Pradesh government reopened all schools from Wednesday (September 1, 2021). According to the media reports, now the schools in the state will open for six days, rather than five.

In an order issued by the additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla, the authorities stated that as the weekend curfew in the state has come to an end, the schools in Uttar Pradesh will now open from Monday to Saturday for classes 9-12.

It is to be noted that the schools in UP for classes 9-12 had already opened from August 16, 2021, and for Classes 6 to 8 from August 23. However, the government hasn’t made attendance for students compulsory in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The state government allowed the reopening of schools with various restrictions in place. As per the SOP issued by the government, the school authorities need to make sure that at the entry gate of every school/ madrasa, thermal screening of children should be done to check for Covid symptoms. Additionally, sanitisers should be arranged in classrooms.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 36 fresh COVID-19 cases which pushed the infection tally to 17,09,386, while with no daily death due to coronavirus being registered in a span of 24 hours. Additionally, 11 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 16,86,287.

Over seven cases were reported from Lucknow, six from Maharajganj, three each from Budaun and Varanasi, two each from Allahabad, Kanpur Nagar, and Shrawasti, and one each from Gorakhpur, Meerut, Barabanki, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Auraiya, Ballia, Bulandshahr, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat and Sitapur, a government bulletin said.

