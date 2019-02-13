Fire at Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon's tent in Kumbh mela; mobile, watch set ablaze

PRAYAGRAJ: A third incident of fire took place at the Kumbh mela in Prayagraj late on Tuesday night. The fire erupted at the tent in which Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was staying.

Three tents were gutted in the fire. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

Tandon was moved to the circuit house after the mishap. His spectacles, mobile phone and watch were burnt in the blaze.

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per initial investigation, the fire is likely to have been caused due to a short circuit.