हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lalji Tandon

Fire at Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon's tent in Kumbh mela; mobile, watch set ablaze

There were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

Fire at Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon&#039;s tent in Kumbh mela; mobile, watch set ablaze

PRAYAGRAJ: A third incident of fire took place at the Kumbh mela in Prayagraj late on Tuesday night. The fire erupted at the tent in which Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was staying. 

Three tents were gutted in the fire. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

Tandon was moved to the circuit house after the mishap. His spectacles, mobile phone and watch were burnt in the blaze. 

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per initial investigation, the fire is likely to have been caused due to a short circuit. 

Tags:
Lalji Tandonkumbh melaKumbh Mela fire
Next
Story

SC refers to 7-judge bench issue of determining correctness of minority status to AMU

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi