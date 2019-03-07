हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ghaziabad road rage case

Ghaziabad road rage: Man clung on car's bonnet dragged for two kilometres, driver arrested

The driver of the car was later arrested by the police and a case was registered against him.  

Ghaziabad: In yet another case of road rage, a man, clung on a car's bonnet, was dragged for over two kilometres, in Ghaziabad.

According to ANI, the incident took place on Ghaziabad.

 

A video of the incident, which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, shows a man clung on a car's bonnet and being dragged for more than two kilometres.

A large crowd had gathered at the spot, and someone informed the local police. It is not known as to what triggered the incident.

The driver of the car was later arrested by the police and a case was registered against him. 

Tags:
Ghaziabad road rage caseCar driverGhaziabad police
