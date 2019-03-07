Ghaziabad road rage: Man clung on car's bonnet dragged for two kilometres, driver arrested

Ghaziabad: In yet another case of road rage, a man, clung on a car's bonnet, was dragged for over two kilometres, in Ghaziabad.

According to ANI, the incident took place on Ghaziabad.

A video of the incident, which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, shows a man clung on a car's bonnet and being dragged for more than two kilometres.

#WATCH In a shocking case of road rage seen in Ghaziabad, driver of a car drove for almost 2 kilometers with a man clinging on to the car bonnet. The driver was later arrested by Police (6.3.19) (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/hocrDi7qgg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 7 March 2019

A large crowd had gathered at the spot, and someone informed the local police. It is not known as to what triggered the incident.

The driver of the car was later arrested by the police and a case was registered against him.