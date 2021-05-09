Impressed by CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts, Boeing to build 250-bed ICU hospital in Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited his home constituency, Gorakhpur on Sunday (May 9). He recently recovered from coronavirus infection and held a review meeting with the district administration and also inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre. These Control centres instructed the officers to inspect the arrangements being made for the patients affected by the COVID crisis in the district.

In a recent development, international aviation giant Boeing will build a 250-bed ICU hospital in the state. It is also important that the Boeing company got inspired by the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and is going to build a 250-bed ICU hospital in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the construction site of the ICU hospital proposed by the Boeing Company on Sunday.

This is a big step towards the expansion of medical facilities in the state by the state government in collaboration with various corporate and multi-national companies along with government resources.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit AIIMS on Monday (May 10). He will hold a review meeting during his visit and simultaneously, conduct a physical inspection of the AIIMS, Gorakhpur. He will leave for Ayodhya after inspections in the wake of the COVID surge. CM Yogi Adityantah will inspect medical facilities in Ayodhya.

Apart from this, under the strategy of the campaign 'track, test and treat in the villages' will also be inspected on occasion.

Live TV