acid attack

In a case of reverse attack, Agra man dies after jealous girlfriend throws acid on him ahead of his wedding

The woman, Sonam Pandey, was angry with Devendra Kumar since his marriage had been fixed with some other girl.

In a case of reverse attack, Agra man dies after jealous girlfriend throws acid on him ahead of his wedding

Agra: A man died with severe burns on Thursday (March 25) after a woman threw acid at him. The woman, 25 years old was in a relationship with the man, 28 years old. The woman allegedly threw acid on him in a fit of rage as he was getting married to someone else.

Police officials said that "The woman, Sonam Pandey, was angry with Devendra Kumar since his marriage had been fixed with some other girl."

Sonam Pandey, a nurse at a private hospital in Agra, and Devendra Kumar, an assistant at a pathology lab, knew each other for a long time and were in a relationship, Police said.

But she was angry with Devendra as he was going to marry another person, the police added. On Thursday (March 24), the woman asked the man to come to her place on the pretext of fixing a fan, Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Botre said.

As Devendra arrived at her house, she attacked him with acid, he added.

The man was admitted to a hospital in Sikandra with burn injuries where he died, the SP said, adding that the woman was arrested.

He said the accused also suffered burns and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

(Inputs from PTI)

