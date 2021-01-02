हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh Yadav

Will not take COVID-19 vaccine shot, it's made by BJP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has made controversial remarks on the COVID-19 vaccination. He termed the upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine in the country as "BJP's vaccine".

Will not take COVID-19 vaccine shot, it&#039;s made by BJP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has made controversial remarks on the COVID-19 vaccination. He termed the upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine in the country as "BJP's vaccine" on Saturday (January 2).

Akhilesh Yadav while talking to reporters said "How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine. When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine."

 

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks created a stir and an instant rebuttal from BJP. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya replied by saying," Akhilesh Yadav doesn't believe in vaccines and people don't believe in him. Akhilesh by questioning the vaccines has insulted doctors and scientists of the country."

Akhilesh Yadav's comment comes at a point when a number of Indian states are conducting a dry vaccination run prior to COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca's vaccine Covishield received approval from the expert panel for emergency use on Friday (January 1).

