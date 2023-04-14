Live | UP Board Exam Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12th Results To Be Out Soon At results.upmsp.edu.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

UP Board Exam 2023 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely announce Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on its respective websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in anytime now. The date and time for the UP board results will be published soon. The evaluation of answer sheets was finished on March 31, and mark tabulation is currently proceeding.

The board is planning a press conference to formally announce the results. The result links will be activated on the official websites following the conclusion of the press conference Exams for Class 10, 12, and 13 were held between February 16 and March 4. This year, over 56 lakh students registered for High School and Intermediate final exams. The board appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets. This included around 1.86 crore Class 10 answer sheets and 1.33 crore Class 12 answer sheets.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on UP Board Results 2023.