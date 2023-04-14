Live | UP Board Exam Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12th Results To Be Out Soon At results.upmsp.edu.in- Check Date And Other Details Here
Live | UP Board Exam 2023: UPMSP will announce High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) results on results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, scroll down for all the latest updates on exam results.
UP Board Exam 2023 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely announce Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on its respective websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in anytime now. The date and time for the UP board results will be published soon. The evaluation of answer sheets was finished on March 31, and mark tabulation is currently proceeding.
The board is planning a press conference to formally announce the results. The result links will be activated on the official websites following the conclusion of the press conference Exams for Class 10, 12, and 13 were held between February 16 and March 4. This year, over 56 lakh students registered for High School and Intermediate final exams. The board appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets. This included around 1.86 crore Class 10 answer sheets and 1.33 crore Class 12 answer sheets.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on UP Board Results 2023.
UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Here's how to check results
- Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
- Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UP Board exam Result 2023: Login credentials
Students who want to check their UP board Class 12 result 2023 will need to enter their 10-digit roll numbers.
UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Passing Criteria
The UP Board 12th Result 2023 is due soon. To pass the examination, candidates must obtain at least 33% in every subject.
UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: How many students registered
The results of the 2023 UP Board will most likely be announced soon. This year, 56 lakh applicants have enrolled for the Board's Class 10, 12 test, which will be held in March.