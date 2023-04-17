topStoriesenglish2595829
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP Results To Be Out Soon At results.upmsp.edu.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Live | UP Board Exam 2023: UPMSP will announce High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) results on results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, scroll down for all the latest updates on exam results.

Apr 17, 2023

Live Updates | UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP Results To Be Out Soon At results.upmsp.edu.in- Check Latest Updates Here

UP Board Exam 2023 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely announce Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on its respective websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in anytime now. The date and time for the UP board results will be published soon. The evaluation of answer sheets was finished on March 31, and mark tabulation is currently proceeding. 

The board is planning a press conference to formally announce the results. The result links will be activated on the official websites following the conclusion of the press conference Exams for Classes 10, 12, and 13 were held between February 16 and March 4. This year, over 56 lakh students registered for High School and Intermediate final exams.

Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on UP Board Results 2023.

