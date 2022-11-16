topStoriesenglish
NewsUttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW NEWS

Lucknow girl falls off fourth floor, dies; family alleges MURDER

The girl was rushed to KGMU trauma centre where doctors declared her brought dead. Later, the girl`s family lodged an FIR in which her mother alleged that her daughter was being harassed by the youth, Sufiyan, who lives in the vicinity.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 08:53 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Lucknow girl falls off fourth floor, dies; family alleges MURDER

Lucknow: A 19-year-old girl fell to death from the fourth floor of an apartment under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night in Dubagga area of Lucknow. While the police claimed that the girl, a beautician by profession, fell off after an argument with her alleged lover Sufiyan (19), the girl`s family alleged that the youth used to harass her and pushed her from the fourth floor of the apartment when she went to report about his misconduct to his family.

The girl was rushed to KGMU trauma centre where doctors declared her brought dead. Later, the girl`s family lodged an FIR in which her mother alleged that her daughter was being harassed by the youth, Sufiyan, who lives in the vicinity.

On Tuesday night, the girl along with her mother, elder sister and uncle went to confront the youth and complain to his family. While the two families were talking to each other, an altercation between Sufiyan and the girl started and he pushed her from the fourth floor, the mother told police.

ADCP, west zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the victim`s body has been sent for autopsy. However, he added, as per the preliminary findings, the girl was in love with the youth and was upset with him because he had made some disparaging remarks against her family. She went to confront the youth who lived on the third floor of the apartment. After a heated argument, the girl climbed the fourth floor and jumped off, he said.

Police said Sufiyan is absconding after the incident. Probe is underway to verify the complaint lodged by the girl`s family.

Live Tv

Lucknow NewsGirl's deathbuilding fallmurderUP Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final