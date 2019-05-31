close

Surendra Singh

Police arrests fifth accused Surendra Singh murder case

Police has arrested the fifth suspect in the murder case of Surendra Singh, a close aide of BJP Minister Smriti Irani. 

Wasim was arrested following a brief encounter with the police. Four other suspects named in the case have already been held by police. 

Singh's murder was the first incident of post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh. He was shot dead on Saturday night at his residence in Baraulia village under Jamo police station jurisdiction. The 50-year-old local leader was assassinated while he was celebrating Irani's victory from Amethi, a traditional Gandhi bastion.

Irani would often be accompanied by village party chiefs and leaders during campaigning for Lok Sabha Election 2019. Singh would always accompany Irani as she campaigned in Jamo.

Sources added that Singh was involved in some disputes when he was the village head (gram pradhan) and it is suspected that this became the real cause behind his murder. Three suspects - Ramchandra, Dharmnath Gupta and Naseem - were arrested last week in connection with the murder while the Crime Branch is looking out for two shooters. 

The Women and Child Development minister emerged as BJP's giant killer after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes, dealing a major blow to the grand old party. 

Days after her victory, she reached Amethi again on May 26. This time to lend a shoulder to the bier of Singh.

Surendra SinghSmriti Irani
