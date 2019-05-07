close

Anand Giri

Self-proclaimed spiritual leader Anand Giri arrested in Australia, charged with act of indecency with women

Giri, who was arrested from the western suburb of Oxley Park in Sydney, has been charged with two counts of indecency on two women in separate incidents. 

Photo: Facebook

New Delhi: Self-proclaimed spiritual leader and Yog guru Swami Anand Giri was arrested in Sydney, Australia for allegedly assaulting two women who invited to their homes for prayers. 

Swami Anand Giri's guru Mahant Narendra Giri confirmed his arrest to Zee News on phone. 

Anand Giri is posted as a Mahant (junior) at renowned Bade Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. On his social media page, Giri claims that he got his spiritual calling at the age of 12. He is a graduate and is currently pursuing his doctorate in Yoga Tantra, as per his website. 

He had reportedly gone to Sydney on a spiritual teaching tour that lasted for almost six weeks. 

