Several children injured after school roof collapses in Meerut, 6 critical

The locals along with police admitted the children to a nearby hospital. 

Several children injured after school roof collapses in Meerut, 6 critical
Meerut: Several children were injured after the dilapidated roof of a private school collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday. At least six children are in critical condition. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place at Saraswati Gyan Mandir located in Sardhana's Dabathua village. The dilapidated roof suddenly collapsed while the kids were attending classes. Screams of children, buried under the rubbles, engulfed the area. All the children have been pulled out of the debris. 

Action will be taken against those responsible for the act of negligence, said Ram Arj, Superintendent of Police (Crime).

